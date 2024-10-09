Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: NET, APA, VSCO

APA Corp (Symbol: APA) options are showing a volume of 28,302 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.3% of APA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27.50 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 20,970 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of APA. Below is a chart showing APA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Victorias Secret & Co (Symbol: VSCO) saw options trading volume of 10,691 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 42.2% of VSCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 4,510 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 451,000 underlying shares of VSCO. Below is a chart showing VSCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
