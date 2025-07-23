Markets
ON

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ON, NEE, HTZ

July 23, 2025 — 03:26 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in ON Semiconductor Corp (Symbol: ON), where a total of 35,593 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.7% of ON's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $41 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 12,158 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of ON. Below is a chart showing ON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $41 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE) options are showing a volume of 51,870 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.3% of NEE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $77 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 5,841 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 584,100 underlying shares of NEE. Below is a chart showing NEE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $77 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Hertz Global Holdings Inc (Symbol: HTZ) options are showing a volume of 36,046 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.2% of HTZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8.50 strike call option expiring July 25, 2025, with 4,431 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 443,100 underlying shares of HTZ. Below is a chart showing HTZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ON options, NEE options, or HTZ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Funds Holding GSUS
 KBR shares outstanding history
 GFI Dividend History

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Funds Holding GSUS-> KBR shares outstanding history-> GFI Dividend History-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ON
NEE
HTZ

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.