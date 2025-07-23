Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ON, NEE, HTZ

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in ON Semiconductor Corp (Symbol: ON), where a total of 35,593 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.7% of ON's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $41 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025 , with 12,158 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of ON. Below is a chart showing ON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $41 strike highlighted in orange:

NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE) options are showing a volume of 51,870 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.3% of NEE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $77 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 5,841 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 584,100 underlying shares of NEE. Below is a chart showing NEE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $77 strike highlighted in orange:

And Hertz Global Holdings Inc (Symbol: HTZ) options are showing a volume of 36,046 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.2% of HTZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8.50 strike call option expiring July 25, 2025, with 4,431 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 443,100 underlying shares of HTZ. Below is a chart showing HTZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8.50 strike highlighted in orange:

