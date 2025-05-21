Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MSTR, ZM, MPW

Zoom Communications Inc (Symbol: ZM) saw options trading volume of 37,004 contracts, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares or approximately 191.2% of ZM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $87 strike call option expiring May 23, 2025, with 2,593 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 259,300 underlying shares of ZM. Below is a chart showing ZM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $87 strike highlighted in orange:
And Medical Properties Trust Inc (Symbol: MPW) options are showing a volume of 132,821 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 13.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 150.2% of MPW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $4.50 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 61,373 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.1 million underlying shares of MPW. Below is a chart showing MPW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4.50 strike highlighted in orange:
