Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MSTR, MU, NFLX

September 24, 2025 — 03:19 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Strategy Inc (Symbol: MSTR), where a total volume of 310,532 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 31.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 295.7% of MSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $360 strike call option expiring September 26, 2025, with 40,396 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares of MSTR. Below is a chart showing MSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:

Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) options are showing a volume of 631,398 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 63.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 264.6% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring September 26, 2025, with 34,335 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

And Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) options are showing a volume of 69,802 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 244% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1200 strike call option expiring September 26, 2025, with 3,185 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 318,500 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1200 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MSTR options, MU options, or NFLX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
