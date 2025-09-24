Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MSTR, MU, NFLX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Strategy Inc (Symbol: MSTR), where a total volume of 310,532 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 31.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 295.7% of MSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $360 strike call option expiring September 26, 2025 , with 40,396 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares of MSTR. Below is a chart showing MSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:

Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) options are showing a volume of 631,398 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 63.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 264.6% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring September 26, 2025, with 34,335 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

And Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) options are showing a volume of 69,802 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 244% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1200 strike call option expiring September 26, 2025, with 3,185 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 318,500 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1200 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MSTR options, MU options, or NFLX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

