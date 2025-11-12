Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MSTR, GS, JEF

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS) options are showing a volume of 53,886 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 270.3% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $860 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 3,415 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 341,500 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $860 strike highlighted in orange:
And Jefferies Group Inc. (Symbol: JEF) options are showing a volume of 45,097 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 163% of JEF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 21,082 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of JEF. Below is a chart showing JEF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MSTR options, GS options, or JEF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
