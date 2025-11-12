Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MSTR, GS, JEF

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Strategy Inc (Symbol: MSTR), where a total volume of 315,369 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 31.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 275.5% of MSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring November 14, 2025 , with 18,291 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of MSTR. Below is a chart showing MSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS) options are showing a volume of 53,886 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 270.3% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $860 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 3,415 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 341,500 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $860 strike highlighted in orange:

And Jefferies Group Inc. (Symbol: JEF) options are showing a volume of 45,097 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 163% of JEF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 21,082 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of JEF. Below is a chart showing JEF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

