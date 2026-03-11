Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MSTR, CORZ, DJT

Core Scientific Inc (Symbol: CORZ) saw options trading volume of 138,411 contracts, representing approximately 13.8 million underlying shares or approximately 120% of CORZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 15,903 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of CORZ. Below is a chart showing CORZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:
And Trump Media & Technology Group Corp (Symbol: DJT) options are showing a volume of 40,028 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 118% of DJT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10.50 strike call option expiring March 13, 2026, with 20,026 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of DJT. Below is a chart showing DJT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MSTR options, CORZ options, or DJT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Institutional Holders of AMCR
Funds Holding GPOW
PETS YTD Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.