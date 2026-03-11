Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MSTR, CORZ, DJT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Strategy Inc (Symbol: MSTR), where a total volume of 264,540 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 26.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 127.2% of MSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring March 13, 2026 , with 15,560 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of MSTR. Below is a chart showing MSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Core Scientific Inc (Symbol: CORZ) saw options trading volume of 138,411 contracts, representing approximately 13.8 million underlying shares or approximately 120% of CORZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 15,903 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of CORZ. Below is a chart showing CORZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

And Trump Media & Technology Group Corp (Symbol: DJT) options are showing a volume of 40,028 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 118% of DJT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10.50 strike call option expiring March 13, 2026, with 20,026 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of DJT. Below is a chart showing DJT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10.50 strike highlighted in orange:

