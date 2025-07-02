Markets
MSTR

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MSTR, AAPL, NKE

July 02, 2025 — 03:19 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in MicroStrategy Inc. (Symbol: MSTR), where a total volume of 687,757 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 68.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 632.7% of MSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring July 03, 2025, with 44,164 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares of MSTR. Below is a chart showing MSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) options are showing a volume of 1.6 million contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 156.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 274.1% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 57.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $212.50 strike call option expiring July 03, 2025, with 209,672 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 21.0 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $212.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Nike (Symbol: NKE) saw options trading volume of 331,829 contracts, representing approximately 33.2 million underlying shares or approximately 155.5% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $76 strike call option expiring July 03, 2025, with 21,864 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $76 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MSTR options, AAPL options, or NKE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 MESO Options Chain
 R Dividend History
 Institutional Holders of GOOGL

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
MESO Options Chain-> R Dividend History-> Institutional Holders of GOOGL-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MSTR
AAPL
NKE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.