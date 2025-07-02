Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MSTR, AAPL, NKE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in MicroStrategy Inc. (Symbol: MSTR), where a total volume of 687,757 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 68.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 632.7% of MSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring July 03, 2025 , with 44,164 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares of MSTR. Below is a chart showing MSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) options are showing a volume of 1.6 million contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 156.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 274.1% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 57.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $212.50 strike call option expiring July 03, 2025, with 209,672 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 21.0 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $212.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Nike (Symbol: NKE) saw options trading volume of 331,829 contracts, representing approximately 33.2 million underlying shares or approximately 155.5% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $76 strike call option expiring July 03, 2025, with 21,864 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $76 strike highlighted in orange:

