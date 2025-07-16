Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MSFT, XYZ, GOOGL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT), where a total volume of 152,497 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 15.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 78.2% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $510 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025 , with 12,128 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $510 strike highlighted in orange:

Block Inc (Symbol: XYZ) options are showing a volume of 52,252 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75.3% of XYZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $66 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025, with 3,355 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 335,500 underlying shares of XYZ. Below is a chart showing XYZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $66 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) saw options trading volume of 299,244 contracts, representing approximately 29.9 million underlying shares or approximately 72.3% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 41.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 46,139 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MSFT options, XYZ options, or GOOGL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

