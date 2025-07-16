Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MSFT, XYZ, GOOGL

Block Inc (Symbol: XYZ) options are showing a volume of 52,252 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75.3% of XYZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $66 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025, with 3,355 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 335,500 underlying shares of XYZ. Below is a chart showing XYZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $66 strike highlighted in orange:
And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) saw options trading volume of 299,244 contracts, representing approximately 29.9 million underlying shares or approximately 72.3% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 41.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 46,139 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MSFT options, XYZ options, or GOOGL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
