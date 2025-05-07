Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MRVL, RUN, R

Sunrun Inc (Symbol: RUN) saw options trading volume of 75,661 contracts, representing approximately 7.6 million underlying shares or approximately 72.4% of RUN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 32,029 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares of RUN. Below is a chart showing RUN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
And Ryder System, Inc. (Symbol: R) saw options trading volume of 2,867 contracts, representing approximately 286,700 underlying shares or approximately 69.7% of R's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 411,465 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 2,781 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 278,100 underlying shares of R. Below is a chart showing R's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:
