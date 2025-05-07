Markets
MRVL

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MRVL, RUN, R

May 07, 2025 — 03:37 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Marvell Technology Inc (Symbol: MRVL), where a total of 156,398 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 15.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 86.3% of MRVL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 18.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 19,499 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of MRVL. Below is a chart showing MRVL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Sunrun Inc (Symbol: RUN) saw options trading volume of 75,661 contracts, representing approximately 7.6 million underlying shares or approximately 72.4% of RUN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 32,029 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares of RUN. Below is a chart showing RUN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ryder System, Inc. (Symbol: R) saw options trading volume of 2,867 contracts, representing approximately 286,700 underlying shares or approximately 69.7% of R's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 411,465 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 2,781 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 278,100 underlying shares of R. Below is a chart showing R's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MRVL options, RUN options, or R options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
