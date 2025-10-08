Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MRNA, APGE, EU

Apogee Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: APGE) saw options trading volume of 2,851 contracts, representing approximately 285,100 underlying shares or approximately 52.4% of APGE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 543,655 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 2,283 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 228,300 underlying shares of APGE. Below is a chart showing APGE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Encore Energy Corp (Symbol: EU) saw options trading volume of 23,336 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 50.2% of EU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $4 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 10,437 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of EU. Below is a chart showing EU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MRNA options, APGE options, or EU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
