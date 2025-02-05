News & Insights

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MRCY, BCRX, EXPE

February 05, 2025 — 03:27 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Mercury Systems Inc (Symbol: MRCY), where a total of 1,611 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 161,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.5% of MRCY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 388,475 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 210 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 21,000 underlying shares of MRCY. Below is a chart showing MRCY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: BCRX) options are showing a volume of 10,188 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41% of BCRX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 5,213 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 521,300 underlying shares of BCRX. Below is a chart showing BCRX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

And Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE) options are showing a volume of 6,804 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 680,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.2% of EXPE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $195 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 1,575 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 157,500 underlying shares of EXPE. Below is a chart showing EXPE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:

