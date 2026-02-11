Markets
Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MPT, NOVT, AVGO

February 11, 2026 — 03:45 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Medical Properties Trust Inc (Symbol: MPT), where a total of 46,432 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 70.5% of MPT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $6 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 21,077 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of MPT. Below is a chart showing MPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Novanta Inc (Symbol: NOVT) options are showing a volume of 2,950 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 295,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.5% of NOVT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 418,255 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring November 20, 2026, with 1,474 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 147,400 underlying shares of NOVT. Below is a chart showing NOVT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) saw options trading volume of 187,032 contracts, representing approximately 18.7 million underlying shares or approximately 66.1% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 28.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $340 strike put option expiring March 06, 2026, with 10,349 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

