Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MOS, PG, SITE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS), where a total volume of 30,506 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.2% of MOS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27.50 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026 , with 3,287 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 328,700 underlying shares of MOS. Below is a chart showing MOS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Procter & Gamble Company (Symbol: PG) options are showing a volume of 44,592 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.1% of PG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 6,089 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 608,900 underlying shares of PG. Below is a chart showing PG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

And SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (Symbol: SITE) options are showing a volume of 2,449 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 244,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.6% of SITE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 575,440 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 1,965 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 196,500 underlying shares of SITE. Below is a chart showing SITE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

