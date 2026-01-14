Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MOS, PG, SITE

Procter & Gamble Company (Symbol: PG) options are showing a volume of 44,592 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.1% of PG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 6,089 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 608,900 underlying shares of PG. Below is a chart showing PG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:
And SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (Symbol: SITE) options are showing a volume of 2,449 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 244,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.6% of SITE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 575,440 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 1,965 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 196,500 underlying shares of SITE. Below is a chart showing SITE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MOS options, PG options, or SITE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: NSP Average Annual Return
Institutional Holders of BIKR
Institutional Holders of MUS
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.