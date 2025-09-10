Markets
MOD

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MOD, LMNR, CRDO

September 10, 2025 — 03:25 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Modine Manufacturing Co (Symbol: MOD), where a total volume of 6,850 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 685,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 104.6% of MOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 654,575 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 3,291 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 329,100 underlying shares of MOD. Below is a chart showing MOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Limoneira Co (Symbol: LMNR) options are showing a volume of 427 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 42,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 90.9% of LMNR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 46,985 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 121 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 12,100 underlying shares of LMNR. Below is a chart showing LMNR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (Symbol: CRDO) saw options trading volume of 47,241 contracts, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares or approximately 90.3% of CRDO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring September 12, 2025, with 4,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,400 underlying shares of CRDO. Below is a chart showing CRDO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MOD options, LMNR options, or CRDO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Dividend Stocks Crossing Below Their 200 DMA
 ETM Options Chain
 STEL Average Annual Return

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Dividend Stocks Crossing Below Their 200 DMA-> ETM Options Chain-> STEL Average Annual Return-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MOD
LMNR
CRDO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.