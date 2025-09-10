Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MOD, LMNR, CRDO

Limoneira Co (Symbol: LMNR) options are showing a volume of 427 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 42,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 90.9% of LMNR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 46,985 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 121 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 12,100 underlying shares of LMNR. Below is a chart showing LMNR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
And Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (Symbol: CRDO) saw options trading volume of 47,241 contracts, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares or approximately 90.3% of CRDO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring September 12, 2025, with 4,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,400 underlying shares of CRDO. Below is a chart showing CRDO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
