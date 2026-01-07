Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MLYS, MPW, PZZA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Mineralys Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: MLYS), where a total volume of 92,683 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 9.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 622.9% of MLYS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026 , with 46,238 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares of MLYS. Below is a chart showing MLYS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Medical Properties Trust Inc (Symbol: MPW) options are showing a volume of 76,796 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 120.3% of MPW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5.50 strike call option expiring January 09, 2026, with 51,506 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares of MPW. Below is a chart showing MPW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Papa John's International, Inc. (Symbol: PZZA) saw options trading volume of 8,122 contracts, representing approximately 812,200 underlying shares or approximately 119.1% of PZZA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 681,735 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 6,108 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 610,800 underlying shares of PZZA. Below is a chart showing PZZA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:

