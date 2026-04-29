Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: META, MSFT, PAG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META), where a total volume of 282,953 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 28.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 188.4% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $750 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026 , with 8,629 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 862,900 underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $750 strike highlighted in orange:

Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) saw options trading volume of 610,197 contracts, representing approximately 61.0 million underlying shares or approximately 187% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 32.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $460 strike call option expiring May 01, 2026, with 43,356 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $460 strike highlighted in orange:

And Penske Automotive Group Inc (Symbol: PAG) options are showing a volume of 4,404 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 440,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 175.8% of PAG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 250,535 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 4,324 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 432,400 underlying shares of PAG. Below is a chart showing PAG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for META options, MSFT options, or PAG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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