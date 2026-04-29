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Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: META, MSFT, PAG

April 29, 2026 — 03:30 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META), where a total volume of 282,953 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 28.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 188.4% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $750 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 8,629 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 862,900 underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $750 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) saw options trading volume of 610,197 contracts, representing approximately 61.0 million underlying shares or approximately 187% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 32.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $460 strike call option expiring May 01, 2026, with 43,356 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $460 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Penske Automotive Group Inc (Symbol: PAG) options are showing a volume of 4,404 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 440,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 175.8% of PAG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 250,535 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 4,324 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 432,400 underlying shares of PAG. Below is a chart showing PAG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for META options, MSFT options, or PAG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 ETF Channel
 DFRG Price Target
 Auto Parts Dividend Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
ETF Channel-> DFRG Price Target-> Auto Parts Dividend Stocks-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

META
MSFT
PAG

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