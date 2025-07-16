Markets
META

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: META, CVNA, LENZ

July 16, 2025 — 04:13 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META), where a total volume of 348,474 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 34.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 290.4% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $700 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025, with 17,144 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $700 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Carvana Co (Symbol: CVNA) options are showing a volume of 77,515 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 241.1% of CVNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 10,598 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of CVNA. Below is a chart showing CVNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Lenz Therapeutics Inc New (Symbol: LENZ) saw options trading volume of 8,182 contracts, representing approximately 818,200 underlying shares or approximately 234.6% of LENZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 348,690 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 4,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,100 underlying shares of LENZ. Below is a chart showing LENZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

BNK Invest
