Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: META, CVNA, LENZ

Carvana Co (Symbol: CVNA) options are showing a volume of 77,515 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 241.1% of CVNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 10,598 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of CVNA. Below is a chart showing CVNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:
And Lenz Therapeutics Inc New (Symbol: LENZ) saw options trading volume of 8,182 contracts, representing approximately 818,200 underlying shares or approximately 234.6% of LENZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 348,690 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 4,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,100 underlying shares of LENZ. Below is a chart showing LENZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
