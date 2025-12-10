Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: META, AZO, MSFT

AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO) saw options trading volume of 1,964 contracts, representing approximately 196,400 underlying shares or approximately 152.5% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 128,750 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $3250 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 20,000 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3250 strike highlighted in orange:
And Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) options are showing a volume of 356,274 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 35.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 143.9% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 24.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $485 strike call option expiring December 12, 2025, with 23,842 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $485 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for META options, AZO options, or MSFT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
