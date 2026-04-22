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MEDP

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MEDP, RYAM, ILPT

April 22, 2026 — 06:02 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Medpace Holdings Inc (Symbol: MEDP), where a total of 2,013 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 201,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 61.1% of MEDP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 329,315 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $560 strike put option expiring December 18, 2026, with 923 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 92,300 underlying shares of MEDP. Below is a chart showing MEDP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $560 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (Symbol: RYAM) options are showing a volume of 6,396 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 639,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.6% of RYAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9 strike put option expiring May 15, 2026, with 4,504 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 450,400 underlying shares of RYAM. Below is a chart showing RYAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (Symbol: ILPT) options are showing a volume of 1,712 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 171,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.4% of ILPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 288,075 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring October 16, 2026, with 706 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,600 underlying shares of ILPT. Below is a chart showing ILPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MEDP options, RYAM options, or ILPT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs
 ABP Insider Buying
 Auto Parts Dividend Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs-> ABP Insider Buying-> Auto Parts Dividend Stocks-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MEDP
RYAM
ILPT

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