Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MEDP, RYAM, ILPT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Medpace Holdings Inc (Symbol: MEDP), where a total of 2,013 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 201,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 61.1% of MEDP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 329,315 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $560 strike put option expiring December 18, 2026 , with 923 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 92,300 underlying shares of MEDP. Below is a chart showing MEDP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $560 strike highlighted in orange:

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (Symbol: RYAM) options are showing a volume of 6,396 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 639,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.6% of RYAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9 strike put option expiring May 15, 2026, with 4,504 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 450,400 underlying shares of RYAM. Below is a chart showing RYAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

And Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (Symbol: ILPT) options are showing a volume of 1,712 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 171,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.4% of ILPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 288,075 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring October 16, 2026, with 706 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,600 underlying shares of ILPT. Below is a chart showing ILPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MEDP options, RYAM options, or ILPT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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