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MCD

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MCD, KLAC, UBER

April 15, 2026 — 01:30 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD), where a total of 19,180 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 60.5% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $315 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 11,170 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $315 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

KLA Corp (Symbol: KLAC) saw options trading volume of 5,278 contracts, representing approximately 527,800 underlying shares or approximately 57.1% of KLAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 924,415 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1350 strike put option expiring May 15, 2026, with 2,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,100 underlying shares of KLAC. Below is a chart showing KLAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1350 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER) saw options trading volume of 83,842 contracts, representing approximately 8.4 million underlying shares or approximately 55.8% of UBER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $78 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 4,426 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 442,600 underlying shares of UBER. Below is a chart showing UBER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $78 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MCD options, KLAC options, or UBER options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Defense Dividend Stocks
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding ADS
 Stocks with Recent Secondaries That Hedge Funds Are Buying

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Defense Dividend Stocks-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding ADS-> Stocks with Recent Secondaries That Hedge Funds Are Buying-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MCD
KLAC
UBER

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