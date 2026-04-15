Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MCD, KLAC, UBER

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD), where a total of 19,180 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 60.5% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $315 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026 , with 11,170 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $315 strike highlighted in orange:

KLA Corp (Symbol: KLAC) saw options trading volume of 5,278 contracts, representing approximately 527,800 underlying shares or approximately 57.1% of KLAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 924,415 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1350 strike put option expiring May 15, 2026, with 2,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,100 underlying shares of KLAC. Below is a chart showing KLAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1350 strike highlighted in orange:

And Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER) saw options trading volume of 83,842 contracts, representing approximately 8.4 million underlying shares or approximately 55.8% of UBER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $78 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 4,426 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 442,600 underlying shares of UBER. Below is a chart showing UBER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $78 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MCD options, KLAC options, or UBER options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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