Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MARA, UWMC, ABNB

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (Symbol: MARA), where a total volume of 177,713 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 17.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41.4% of MARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 42.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025 , with 22,822 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of MARA. Below is a chart showing MARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

UWM Holdings Corp (Symbol: UWMC) options are showing a volume of 35,063 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.3% of UWMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring August 29, 2025, with 6,890 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 689,000 underlying shares of UWMC. Below is a chart showing UWMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

And Airbnb Inc (Symbol: ABNB) options are showing a volume of 21,185 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.9% of ABNB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 1,497 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 149,700 underlying shares of ABNB. Below is a chart showing ABNB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

