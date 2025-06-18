Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MARA, SIGI, BLK

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (Symbol: MARA), where a total volume of 213,198 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 21.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.1% of MARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 50.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025 , with 24,285 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of MARA. Below is a chart showing MARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

Selective Insurance Group Inc (Symbol: SIGI) saw options trading volume of 1,427 contracts, representing approximately 142,700 underlying shares or approximately 42% of SIGI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 339,885 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 712 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 71,200 underlying shares of SIGI. Below is a chart showing SIGI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

And Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK) options are showing a volume of 2,360 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 236,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.8% of BLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 564,245 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $960 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 756 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,600 underlying shares of BLK. Below is a chart showing BLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $960 strike highlighted in orange:

