MARA

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MARA, SIGI, BLK

June 18, 2025 — 03:24 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (Symbol: MARA), where a total volume of 213,198 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 21.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.1% of MARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 50.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 24,285 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of MARA. Below is a chart showing MARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

Selective Insurance Group Inc (Symbol: SIGI) saw options trading volume of 1,427 contracts, representing approximately 142,700 underlying shares or approximately 42% of SIGI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 339,885 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 712 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 71,200 underlying shares of SIGI. Below is a chart showing SIGI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

And Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK) options are showing a volume of 2,360 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 236,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.8% of BLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 564,245 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $960 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 756 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,600 underlying shares of BLK. Below is a chart showing BLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $960 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MARA options, SIGI options, or BLK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

