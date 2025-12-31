Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MARA, OXY, BKNG

Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) saw options trading volume of 50,889 contracts, representing approximately 5.1 million underlying shares or approximately 54.9% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $43 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 9,756 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 975,600 underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $43 strike highlighted in orange:
And Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) saw options trading volume of 1,237 contracts, representing approximately 123,700 underlying shares or approximately 52.3% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 236,420 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5100 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 40 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4,000 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5100 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MARA options, OXY options, or BKNG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: LUXA market cap history
VMAR Videos
Funds Holding AMCX
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.