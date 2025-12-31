Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MARA, OXY, BKNG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (Symbol: MARA), where a total volume of 215,150 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 21.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56.3% of MARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 38.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $9.50 strike call option expiring January 09, 2026 , with 32,109 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares of MARA. Below is a chart showing MARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) saw options trading volume of 50,889 contracts, representing approximately 5.1 million underlying shares or approximately 54.9% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $43 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 9,756 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 975,600 underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $43 strike highlighted in orange:

And Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) saw options trading volume of 1,237 contracts, representing approximately 123,700 underlying shares or approximately 52.3% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 236,420 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5100 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 40 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4,000 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5100 strike highlighted in orange:

