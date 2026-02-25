Markets
Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MAR, ZM, LUNR

February 25, 2026 — 03:26 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Marriott International, Inc. (Symbol: MAR), where a total volume of 11,759 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 65.6% of MAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $340 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 10,007 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of MAR. Below is a chart showing MAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

Zoom Communications Inc (Symbol: ZM) saw options trading volume of 26,371 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 62.9% of ZM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $77 strike put option expiring February 27, 2026, with 3,567 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 356,700 underlying shares of ZM. Below is a chart showing ZM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $77 strike highlighted in orange:

And Intuitive Machines Inc (Symbol: LUNR) options are showing a volume of 57,544 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.6% of LUNR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring February 27, 2026, with 9,578 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 957,800 underlying shares of LUNR. Below is a chart showing LUNR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MAR options, ZM options, or LUNR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

