Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MAR, ZM, LUNR

Zoom Communications Inc (Symbol: ZM) saw options trading volume of 26,371 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 62.9% of ZM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $77 strike put option expiring February 27, 2026, with 3,567 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 356,700 underlying shares of ZM. Below is a chart showing ZM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $77 strike highlighted in orange:
And Intuitive Machines Inc (Symbol: LUNR) options are showing a volume of 57,544 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.6% of LUNR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring February 27, 2026, with 9,578 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 957,800 underlying shares of LUNR. Below is a chart showing LUNR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MAR options, ZM options, or LUNR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
