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Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MA, REGN, BIIB

April 29, 2026 — 01:44 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA), where a total volume of 15,358 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.5% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $550 strike call option expiring May 01, 2026, with 2,854 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 285,400 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $550 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN) saw options trading volume of 3,177 contracts, representing approximately 317,700 underlying shares or approximately 47.9% of REGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 663,385 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $795 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 1,091 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 109,100 underlying shares of REGN. Below is a chart showing REGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $795 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Biogen Inc (Symbol: BIIB) saw options trading volume of 5,898 contracts, representing approximately 589,800 underlying shares or approximately 43.3% of BIIB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring May 15, 2026, with 1,509 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,900 underlying shares of BIIB. Below is a chart showing BIIB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MA options, REGN options, or BIIB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Broker Darlings
 GRNT market cap history
 Preferred Stock Channel

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Broker Darlings-> GRNT market cap history-> Preferred Stock Channel-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MA
REGN
BIIB

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