Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MA, REGN, BIIB

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA), where a total volume of 15,358 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.5% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $550 strike call option expiring May 01, 2026 , with 2,854 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 285,400 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $550 strike highlighted in orange:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN) saw options trading volume of 3,177 contracts, representing approximately 317,700 underlying shares or approximately 47.9% of REGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 663,385 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $795 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 1,091 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 109,100 underlying shares of REGN. Below is a chart showing REGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $795 strike highlighted in orange:

And Biogen Inc (Symbol: BIIB) saw options trading volume of 5,898 contracts, representing approximately 589,800 underlying shares or approximately 43.3% of BIIB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring May 15, 2026, with 1,509 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,900 underlying shares of BIIB. Below is a chart showing BIIB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MA options, REGN options, or BIIB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

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