Markets
LYV

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: LYV, ZBH, PANW

September 10, 2025 — 01:54 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Live Nation Entertainment Inc (Symbol: LYV), where a total volume of 9,296 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 929,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.4% of LYV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring January 15, 2027, with 5,093 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 509,300 underlying shares of LYV. Below is a chart showing LYV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (Symbol: ZBH) saw options trading volume of 6,186 contracts, representing approximately 618,600 underlying shares or approximately 48.2% of ZBH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 2,031 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 203,100 underlying shares of ZBH. Below is a chart showing ZBH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW) saw options trading volume of 41,499 contracts, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares or approximately 45.8% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 2,605 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 260,500 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for LYV options, ZBH options, or PANW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding FSLY
 Institutional Holders of JMIA
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding PBTS

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding FSLY-> Institutional Holders of JMIA-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding PBTS-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

LYV
ZBH
PANW

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.