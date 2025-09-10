Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: LYV, ZBH, PANW

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (Symbol: ZBH) saw options trading volume of 6,186 contracts, representing approximately 618,600 underlying shares or approximately 48.2% of ZBH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 2,031 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 203,100 underlying shares of ZBH. Below is a chart showing ZBH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
And Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW) saw options trading volume of 41,499 contracts, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares or approximately 45.8% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 2,605 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 260,500 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:
