LYFT

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: LYFT, VLO, JNJ

January 14, 2026 — 04:47 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Lyft Inc (Symbol: LYFT), where a total volume of 42,269 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 40.8% of LYFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 15,254 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of LYFT. Below is a chart showing LYFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) saw options trading volume of 15,610 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 40.5% of VLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 4,741 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 474,100 underlying shares of VLO. Below is a chart showing VLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

And Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ) options are showing a volume of 31,946 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.2% of JNJ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 4,751 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 475,100 underlying shares of JNJ. Below is a chart showing JNJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LYFT options, VLO options, or JNJ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

