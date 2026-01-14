Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: LYFT, VLO, JNJ

Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) saw options trading volume of 15,610 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 40.5% of VLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 4,741 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 474,100 underlying shares of VLO. Below is a chart showing VLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:
And Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ) options are showing a volume of 31,946 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.2% of JNJ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 4,751 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 475,100 underlying shares of JNJ. Below is a chart showing JNJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:
