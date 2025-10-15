Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: LXU, OUST, PLD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in LSB Industries, Inc. (Symbol: LXU), where a total of 2,002 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 200,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.6% of LXU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 403,975 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025 , with 1,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,200 underlying shares of LXU. Below is a chart showing LXU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Ouster Inc (Symbol: OUST) options are showing a volume of 14,737 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49% of OUST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $41 strike call option expiring October 24, 2025, with 1,366 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 136,600 underlying shares of OUST. Below is a chart showing OUST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $41 strike highlighted in orange:

And Prologis Inc (Symbol: PLD) saw options trading volume of 15,337 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 48.4% of PLD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 2,011 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 201,100 underlying shares of PLD. Below is a chart showing PLD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

