Markets
LXU

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: LXU, OUST, PLD

October 15, 2025 — 03:22 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in LSB Industries, Inc. (Symbol: LXU), where a total of 2,002 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 200,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.6% of LXU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 403,975 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 1,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,200 underlying shares of LXU. Below is a chart showing LXU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Ouster Inc (Symbol: OUST) options are showing a volume of 14,737 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49% of OUST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $41 strike call option expiring October 24, 2025, with 1,366 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 136,600 underlying shares of OUST. Below is a chart showing OUST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $41 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Prologis Inc (Symbol: PLD) saw options trading volume of 15,337 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 48.4% of PLD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 2,011 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 201,100 underlying shares of PLD. Below is a chart showing PLD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for LXU options, OUST options, or PLD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 AGG Historical Stock Prices
 TPIC market cap history
 Funds Holding MNCL

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
AGG Historical Stock Prices-> TPIC market cap history-> Funds Holding MNCL-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

LXU
OUST
PLD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.