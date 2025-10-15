Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: LXU, OUST, PLD

Ouster Inc (Symbol: OUST) options are showing a volume of 14,737 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49% of OUST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $41 strike call option expiring October 24, 2025, with 1,366 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 136,600 underlying shares of OUST. Below is a chart showing OUST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $41 strike highlighted in orange:
And Prologis Inc (Symbol: PLD) saw options trading volume of 15,337 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 48.4% of PLD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 2,011 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 201,100 underlying shares of PLD. Below is a chart showing PLD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for LXU options, OUST options, or PLD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
