Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: LVS, NKE, PLTR

Nike (Symbol: NKE) options are showing a volume of 79,823 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.1% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025, with 14,226 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR) saw options trading volume of 424,589 contracts, representing approximately 42.5 million underlying shares or approximately 49.4% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 85.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring June 27, 2025, with 23,632 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for LVS options, NKE options, or PLTR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
