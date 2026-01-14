Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: LVS, FIGS, WLDN

FIGS Inc (Symbol: FIGS) saw options trading volume of 9,198 contracts, representing approximately 919,800 underlying shares or approximately 43.5% of FIGS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 4,770 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 477,000 underlying shares of FIGS. Below is a chart showing FIGS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Willdan Group Inc (Symbol: WLDN) options are showing a volume of 1,193 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 119,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.5% of WLDN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 273,980 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 256 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 25,600 underlying shares of WLDN. Below is a chart showing WLDN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
