Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: LVS, FIGS, WLDN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS), where a total volume of 23,376 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.3% of LVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $57 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026 , with 4,518 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 451,800 underlying shares of LVS. Below is a chart showing LVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57 strike highlighted in orange:

FIGS Inc (Symbol: FIGS) saw options trading volume of 9,198 contracts, representing approximately 919,800 underlying shares or approximately 43.5% of FIGS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 4,770 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 477,000 underlying shares of FIGS. Below is a chart showing FIGS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Willdan Group Inc (Symbol: WLDN) options are showing a volume of 1,193 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 119,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.5% of WLDN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 273,980 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 256 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 25,600 underlying shares of WLDN. Below is a chart showing WLDN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

