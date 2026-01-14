Markets
LVS

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: LVS, FIGS, WLDN

January 14, 2026 — 03:18 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS), where a total volume of 23,376 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.3% of LVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $57 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 4,518 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 451,800 underlying shares of LVS. Below is a chart showing LVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

FIGS Inc (Symbol: FIGS) saw options trading volume of 9,198 contracts, representing approximately 919,800 underlying shares or approximately 43.5% of FIGS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 4,770 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 477,000 underlying shares of FIGS. Below is a chart showing FIGS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Willdan Group Inc (Symbol: WLDN) options are showing a volume of 1,193 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 119,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.5% of WLDN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 273,980 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 256 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 25,600 underlying shares of WLDN. Below is a chart showing WLDN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for LVS options, FIGS options, or WLDN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 SPFF YTD Return
 ETFs Holding FLEX
 Funds Holding ZCAR

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
SPFF YTD Return-> ETFs Holding FLEX-> Funds Holding ZCAR-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

LVS
FIGS
WLDN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.