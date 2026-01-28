Markets
Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: LUV, FFIV, C

January 28, 2026 — 01:28 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Southwest Airlines Co (Symbol: LUV), where a total of 40,826 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.1% of LUV's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $39.50 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 14,267 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of LUV. Below is a chart showing LUV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $39.50 strike highlighted in orange:

F5 Inc (Symbol: FFIV) saw options trading volume of 5,086 contracts, representing approximately 508,600 underlying shares or approximately 47.2% of FFIV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 1,154 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 115,400 underlying shares of FFIV. Below is a chart showing FFIV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

And Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) saw options trading volume of 64,406 contracts, representing approximately 6.4 million underlying shares or approximately 45.2% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 20,073 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LUV options, FFIV options, or C options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

