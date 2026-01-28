Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: LUV, FFIV, C

F5 Inc (Symbol: FFIV) saw options trading volume of 5,086 contracts, representing approximately 508,600 underlying shares or approximately 47.2% of FFIV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 1,154 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 115,400 underlying shares of FFIV. Below is a chart showing FFIV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:
And Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) saw options trading volume of 64,406 contracts, representing approximately 6.4 million underlying shares or approximately 45.2% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 20,073 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for LUV options, FFIV options, or C options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
