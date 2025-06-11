Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: LULU, AVGO, AMSC

Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) options are showing a volume of 298,451 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 29.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 127.9% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 25,559 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:
And American Superconductor Corp. (Symbol: AMSC) options are showing a volume of 11,781 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 116% of AMSC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $28 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 1,396 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 139,600 underlying shares of AMSC. Below is a chart showing AMSC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:
