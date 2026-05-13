Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: LEN, SCHW, IBM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Lennar Corp (Symbol: LEN), where a total volume of 11,525 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.2% of LEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring May 15, 2026 , with 5,302 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 530,200 underlying shares of LEN. Below is a chart showing LEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

The Charles Schwab Corporation (Symbol: SCHW) saw options trading volume of 56,439 contracts, representing approximately 5.6 million underlying shares or approximately 48.2% of SCHW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $93 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 14,595 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of SCHW. Below is a chart showing SCHW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $93 strike highlighted in orange:

And International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM) options are showing a volume of 32,525 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 1,602 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 160,200 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LEN options, SCHW options, or IBM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

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