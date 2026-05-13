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LEN

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: LEN, SCHW, IBM

May 13, 2026 — 01:20 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Lennar Corp (Symbol: LEN), where a total volume of 11,525 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.2% of LEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring May 15, 2026, with 5,302 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 530,200 underlying shares of LEN. Below is a chart showing LEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

The Charles Schwab Corporation (Symbol: SCHW) saw options trading volume of 56,439 contracts, representing approximately 5.6 million underlying shares or approximately 48.2% of SCHW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $93 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 14,595 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of SCHW. Below is a chart showing SCHW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $93 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM) options are showing a volume of 32,525 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 1,602 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 160,200 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for LEN options, SCHW options, or IBM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Oversold Metals Stocks
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding AMZU
 Semiconductors Dividend Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Oversold Metals Stocks-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding AMZU-> Semiconductors Dividend Stocks-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

LEN
SCHW
IBM

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