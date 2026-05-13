Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: LEN, SCHW, IBM

The Charles Schwab Corporation (Symbol: SCHW) saw options trading volume of 56,439 contracts, representing approximately 5.6 million underlying shares or approximately 48.2% of SCHW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $93 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 14,595 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of SCHW. Below is a chart showing SCHW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $93 strike highlighted in orange:
And International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM) options are showing a volume of 32,525 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 1,602 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 160,200 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:
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