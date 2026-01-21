Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: LEN, GNRC, DDOG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Lennar Corp (Symbol: LEN), where a total volume of 23,589 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 64.5% of LEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026 , with 9,557 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 955,700 underlying shares of LEN. Below is a chart showing LEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

Generac Holdings Inc (Symbol: GNRC) saw options trading volume of 5,557 contracts, representing approximately 555,700 underlying shares or approximately 55.1% of GNRC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 1,025 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,500 underlying shares of GNRC. Below is a chart showing GNRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

And Datadog Inc (Symbol: DDOG) options are showing a volume of 21,819 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.4% of DDOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring January 23, 2026, with 2,758 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 275,800 underlying shares of DDOG. Below is a chart showing DDOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

