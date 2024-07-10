Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: KBR, HE, MATX

Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc (Symbol: HE) saw options trading volume of 43,323 contracts, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares or approximately 114.5% of HE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8.50 strike put option expiring July 19, 2024, with 5,765 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 576,500 underlying shares of HE. Below is a chart showing HE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Matson Inc (Symbol: MATX) options are showing a volume of 3,011 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 301,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 108.7% of MATX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 277,070 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring July 19, 2024, with 1,508 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,800 underlying shares of MATX. Below is a chart showing MATX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
