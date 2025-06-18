Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: JPM, MA, TKO

Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA) options are showing a volume of 11,838 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.5% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $535 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025, with 1,131 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 113,100 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $535 strike highlighted in orange:
And TKO Group Holdings Inc (Symbol: TKO) options are showing a volume of 3,890 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 389,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.3% of TKO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 839,280 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 1,311 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 131,100 underlying shares of TKO. Below is a chart showing TKO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:
