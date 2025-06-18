Markets
JPM

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: JPM, MA, TKO

June 18, 2025 — 01:56 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM), where a total volume of 86,118 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 8.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 118.5% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $277.50 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 5,729 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 572,900 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $277.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA) options are showing a volume of 11,838 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.5% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $535 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025, with 1,131 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 113,100 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $535 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And TKO Group Holdings Inc (Symbol: TKO) options are showing a volume of 3,890 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 389,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.3% of TKO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 839,280 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 1,311 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 131,100 underlying shares of TKO. Below is a chart showing TKO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for JPM options, MA options, or TKO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Funds Holding VGLT
 TMCX YTD Return
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding USSH

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Funds Holding VGLT-> TMCX YTD Return-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding USSH-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

JPM
MA
TKO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.