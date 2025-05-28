Markets
JOBY

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: JOBY, APGE, M

May 28, 2025 — 03:18 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Joby Aviation Inc (Symbol: JOBY), where a total volume of 118,362 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 11.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 103.4% of JOBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring May 30, 2025, with 15,210 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of JOBY. Below is a chart showing JOBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Apogee Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: APGE) saw options trading volume of 5,626 contracts, representing approximately 562,600 underlying shares or approximately 99.1% of APGE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 567,740 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of APGE. Below is a chart showing APGE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Macy's Inc (Symbol: M) options are showing a volume of 54,266 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 90.7% of M's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $11 strike put option expiring May 30, 2025, with 5,993 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 599,300 underlying shares of M. Below is a chart showing M's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for JOBY options, APGE options, or M options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

