Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: JOBY, APGE, M

Apogee Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: APGE) saw options trading volume of 5,626 contracts, representing approximately 562,600 underlying shares or approximately 99.1% of APGE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 567,740 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of APGE. Below is a chart showing APGE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
And Macy's Inc (Symbol: M) options are showing a volume of 54,266 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 90.7% of M's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $11 strike put option expiring May 30, 2025, with 5,993 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 599,300 underlying shares of M. Below is a chart showing M's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:
