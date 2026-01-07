Markets
JEF

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: JEF, CCK, CROX

January 07, 2026 — 03:38 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Jefferies Group Inc. (Symbol: JEF), where a total volume of 7,612 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 761,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.4% of JEF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $57.50 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 1,756 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 175,600 underlying shares of JEF. Below is a chart showing JEF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Crown Holdings Inc (Symbol: CCK) saw options trading volume of 6,599 contracts, representing approximately 659,900 underlying shares or approximately 46% of CCK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 6,467 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 646,700 underlying shares of CCK. Below is a chart showing CCK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Crocs Inc (Symbol: CROX) options are showing a volume of 6,201 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 620,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.9% of CROX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 3,272 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 327,200 underlying shares of CROX. Below is a chart showing CROX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for JEF options, CCK options, or CROX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 ENGN Stock Predictions
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding LDUR
 Funds Holding MEGI

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
ENGN Stock Predictions-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding LDUR-> Funds Holding MEGI-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

JEF
CCK
CROX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.