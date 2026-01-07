Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: JEF, CCK, CROX

Crown Holdings Inc (Symbol: CCK) saw options trading volume of 6,599 contracts, representing approximately 659,900 underlying shares or approximately 46% of CCK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 6,467 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 646,700 underlying shares of CCK. Below is a chart showing CCK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
And Crocs Inc (Symbol: CROX) options are showing a volume of 6,201 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 620,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.9% of CROX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 3,272 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 327,200 underlying shares of CROX. Below is a chart showing CROX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
