Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: JEF, CCK, CROX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Jefferies Group Inc. (Symbol: JEF), where a total volume of 7,612 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 761,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.4% of JEF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $57.50 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026 , with 1,756 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 175,600 underlying shares of JEF. Below is a chart showing JEF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Crown Holdings Inc (Symbol: CCK) saw options trading volume of 6,599 contracts, representing approximately 659,900 underlying shares or approximately 46% of CCK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 6,467 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 646,700 underlying shares of CCK. Below is a chart showing CCK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

And Crocs Inc (Symbol: CROX) options are showing a volume of 6,201 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 620,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.9% of CROX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 3,272 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 327,200 underlying shares of CROX. Below is a chart showing CROX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for JEF options, CCK options, or CROX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

