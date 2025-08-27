Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ITT, NEE, FSLR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in ITT Inc (Symbol: ITT), where a total volume of 2,222 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 222,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 57.9% of ITT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 384,090 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025 , with 601 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,100 underlying shares of ITT. Below is a chart showing ITT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE) saw options trading volume of 48,980 contracts, representing approximately 4.9 million underlying shares or approximately 54.7% of NEE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 16,810 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of NEE. Below is a chart showing NEE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

And First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) options are showing a volume of 19,720 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.2% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025, with 2,355 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 235,500 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ITT options, NEE options, or FSLR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

