Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ITT, NEE, FSLR

NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE) saw options trading volume of 48,980 contracts, representing approximately 4.9 million underlying shares or approximately 54.7% of NEE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 16,810 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of NEE. Below is a chart showing NEE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
And First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) options are showing a volume of 19,720 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.2% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025, with 2,355 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 235,500 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:
