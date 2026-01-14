Markets
ISRG

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ISRG, XOM, MRNA

January 14, 2026 — 01:17 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Intuitive Surgical Inc (Symbol: ISRG), where a total of 13,598 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 85.8% of ISRG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $470 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 2,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,400 underlying shares of ISRG. Below is a chart showing ISRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $470 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) options are showing a volume of 113,677 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.3% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 10,169 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) saw options trading volume of 66,264 contracts, representing approximately 6.6 million underlying shares or approximately 58.8% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 4,694 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 469,400 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ISRG options, XOM options, or MRNA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 TWST Videos
 VFMO Options Chain
 Institutional Holders of JCI

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
TWST Videos-> VFMO Options Chain-> Institutional Holders of JCI-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ISRG
XOM
MRNA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.