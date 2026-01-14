Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ISRG, XOM, MRNA

Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) options are showing a volume of 113,677 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.3% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 10,169 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
And Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) saw options trading volume of 66,264 contracts, representing approximately 6.6 million underlying shares or approximately 58.8% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 4,694 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 469,400 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
