IONQ

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: IONQ, PRAX, RTX

February 19, 2025 — 03:19 pm EST

February 19, 2025 — 03:19 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Ionq Inc (Symbol: IONQ), where a total volume of 87,470 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 8.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.8% of IONQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring February 28, 2025, with 5,851 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 585,100 underlying shares of IONQ. Below is a chart showing IONQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Praxis Precision Medicines Inc (Symbol: PRAX) saw options trading volume of 2,053 contracts, representing approximately 205,300 underlying shares or approximately 49.9% of PRAX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 411,580 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 515 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,500 underlying shares of PRAX. Below is a chart showing PRAX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

And RTX Corp (Symbol: RTX) saw options trading volume of 25,617 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 48.5% of RTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $128 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 17,554 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of RTX. Below is a chart showing RTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $128 strike highlighted in orange:

