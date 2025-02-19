Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: IONQ, PRAX, RTX

Praxis Precision Medicines Inc (Symbol: PRAX) saw options trading volume of 2,053 contracts, representing approximately 205,300 underlying shares or approximately 49.9% of PRAX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 411,580 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 515 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,500 underlying shares of PRAX. Below is a chart showing PRAX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
And RTX Corp (Symbol: RTX) saw options trading volume of 25,617 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 48.5% of RTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $128 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 17,554 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of RTX. Below is a chart showing RTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $128 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for IONQ options, PRAX options, or RTX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
