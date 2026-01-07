Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: INTC, TKO, EBAY

TKO Group Holdings Inc (Symbol: TKO) options are showing a volume of 17,292 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 146.7% of TKO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring April 17, 2026, with 8,563 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 856,300 underlying shares of TKO. Below is a chart showing TKO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:
And eBay Inc. (Symbol: EBAY) options are showing a volume of 33,163 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.6% of EBAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring January 09, 2026, with 12,474 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of EBAY. Below is a chart showing EBAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:
