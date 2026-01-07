Markets
INTC

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: INTC, TKO, EBAY

January 07, 2026 — 01:30 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC), where a total of 1.0 million contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 102.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 152.8% of INTC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 67.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $46 strike call option expiring January 09, 2026, with 67,237 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.7 million underlying shares of INTC. Below is a chart showing INTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $46 strike highlighted in orange:

TKO Group Holdings Inc (Symbol: TKO) options are showing a volume of 17,292 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 146.7% of TKO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring April 17, 2026, with 8,563 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 856,300 underlying shares of TKO. Below is a chart showing TKO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

And eBay Inc. (Symbol: EBAY) options are showing a volume of 33,163 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.6% of EBAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring January 09, 2026, with 12,474 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of EBAY. Below is a chart showing EBAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for INTC options, TKO options, or EBAY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
