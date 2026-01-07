Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: INTC, TKO, EBAY

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC), where a total of 1.0 million contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 102.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 152.8% of INTC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 67.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $46 strike call option expiring January 09, 2026 , with 67,237 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.7 million underlying shares of INTC. Below is a chart showing INTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $46 strike highlighted in orange:

TKO Group Holdings Inc (Symbol: TKO) options are showing a volume of 17,292 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 146.7% of TKO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring April 17, 2026, with 8,563 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 856,300 underlying shares of TKO. Below is a chart showing TKO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

And eBay Inc. (Symbol: EBAY) options are showing a volume of 33,163 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.6% of EBAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring January 09, 2026, with 12,474 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of EBAY. Below is a chart showing EBAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for INTC options, TKO options, or EBAY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

