Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: INSW, RH, URBN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in International Seaways Inc (Symbol: INSW), where a total of 5,551 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 555,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 91.8% of INSW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 604,990 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026 , with 2,640 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 264,000 underlying shares of INSW. Below is a chart showing INSW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

RH (Symbol: RH) options are showing a volume of 7,218 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 721,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 88.9% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 811,700 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring May 22, 2026, with 530 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 53,000 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

And Urban Outfitters, Inc. (Symbol: URBN) options are showing a volume of 8,976 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 897,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 78.9% of URBN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $76 strike call option expiring May 22, 2026, with 3,874 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 387,400 underlying shares of URBN. Below is a chart showing URBN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $76 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for INSW options, RH options, or URBN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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