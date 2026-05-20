Markets
INSW

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: INSW, RH, URBN

May 20, 2026 — 04:16 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in International Seaways Inc (Symbol: INSW), where a total of 5,551 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 555,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 91.8% of INSW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 604,990 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 2,640 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 264,000 underlying shares of INSW. Below is a chart showing INSW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

RH (Symbol: RH) options are showing a volume of 7,218 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 721,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 88.9% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 811,700 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring May 22, 2026, with 530 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 53,000 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Urban Outfitters, Inc. (Symbol: URBN) options are showing a volume of 8,976 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 897,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 78.9% of URBN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $76 strike call option expiring May 22, 2026, with 3,874 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 387,400 underlying shares of URBN. Below is a chart showing URBN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $76 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for INSW options, RH options, or URBN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Dividend Stocks
 Funds Holding BMNU
 High Dividend Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Dividend Stocks-> Funds Holding BMNU-> High Dividend Stocks-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

INSW
RH
URBN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.