Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: INSW, RH, URBN

RH (Symbol: RH) options are showing a volume of 7,218 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 721,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 88.9% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 811,700 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring May 22, 2026, with 530 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 53,000 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:
And Urban Outfitters, Inc. (Symbol: URBN) options are showing a volume of 8,976 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 897,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 78.9% of URBN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $76 strike call option expiring May 22, 2026, with 3,874 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 387,400 underlying shares of URBN. Below is a chart showing URBN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $76 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for INSW options, RH options, or URBN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Dividend Stocks
Funds Holding BMNU
High Dividend Stocks
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.