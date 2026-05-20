Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: IMVT, TE, HD

T1 Energy Inc (Symbol: TE) saw options trading volume of 211,006 contracts, representing approximately 21.1 million underlying shares or approximately 97.4% of TE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring May 22, 2026, with 14,214 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of TE. Below is a chart showing TE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
And Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) options are showing a volume of 44,757 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 91.8% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $315 strike call option expiring May 22, 2026, with 7,022 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 702,200 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $315 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for IMVT options, TE options, or HD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Best Dividend Paying Stocks Analysts Like
WTR Insider Buying
Selling Puts For Income
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.