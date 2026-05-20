Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: IMVT, TE, HD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Immunovant Inc (Symbol: IMVT), where a total of 13,829 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 97.9% of IMVT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026 , with 6,015 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 601,500 underlying shares of IMVT. Below is a chart showing IMVT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

T1 Energy Inc (Symbol: TE) saw options trading volume of 211,006 contracts, representing approximately 21.1 million underlying shares or approximately 97.4% of TE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring May 22, 2026, with 14,214 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of TE. Below is a chart showing TE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

And Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) options are showing a volume of 44,757 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 91.8% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $315 strike call option expiring May 22, 2026, with 7,022 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 702,200 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $315 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for IMVT options, TE options, or HD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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