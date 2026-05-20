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IMVT

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: IMVT, TE, HD

May 20, 2026 — 04:16 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Immunovant Inc (Symbol: IMVT), where a total of 13,829 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 97.9% of IMVT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 6,015 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 601,500 underlying shares of IMVT. Below is a chart showing IMVT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

T1 Energy Inc (Symbol: TE) saw options trading volume of 211,006 contracts, representing approximately 21.1 million underlying shares or approximately 97.4% of TE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring May 22, 2026, with 14,214 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of TE. Below is a chart showing TE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) options are showing a volume of 44,757 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 91.8% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $315 strike call option expiring May 22, 2026, with 7,022 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 702,200 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $315 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for IMVT options, TE options, or HD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Best Dividend Paying Stocks Analysts Like
 WTR Insider Buying
 Selling Puts For Income

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Best Dividend Paying Stocks Analysts Like-> WTR Insider Buying-> Selling Puts For Income-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

IMVT
TE
HD

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