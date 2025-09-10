Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: HUM, KR, CEG

Kroger Co (Symbol: KR) saw options trading volume of 44,549 contracts, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares or approximately 63.3% of KR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $68 strike call option expiring September 12, 2025, with 8,934 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 893,400 underlying shares of KR. Below is a chart showing KR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $68 strike highlighted in orange:
And Constellation Energy Corp (Symbol: CEG) saw options trading volume of 11,916 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 59.8% of CEG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $280 strike put option expiring September 12, 2025, with 521 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 52,100 underlying shares of CEG. Below is a chart showing CEG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:
