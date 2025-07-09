Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: HOOD, ADBE, CNC

Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) options are showing a volume of 32,321 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.1% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $360 strike put option expiring July 11, 2025, with 3,364 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 336,400 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:
And Centene Corp (Symbol: CNC) saw options trading volume of 73,674 contracts, representing approximately 7.4 million underlying shares or approximately 58.6% of CNC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring January 15, 2027, with 16,755 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of CNC. Below is a chart showing CNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for HOOD options, ADBE options, or CNC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: PAYC Stock Predictions
ISCF shares outstanding history
UBR Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.