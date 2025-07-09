Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: HOOD, ADBE, CNC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Robinhood Markets Inc (Symbol: HOOD), where a total volume of 335,041 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 33.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 67.2% of HOOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 49.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring July 11, 2025 , with 18,487 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of HOOD. Below is a chart showing HOOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) options are showing a volume of 32,321 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.1% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $360 strike put option expiring July 11, 2025, with 3,364 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 336,400 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:

And Centene Corp (Symbol: CNC) saw options trading volume of 73,674 contracts, representing approximately 7.4 million underlying shares or approximately 58.6% of CNC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring January 15, 2027, with 16,755 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of CNC. Below is a chart showing CNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

