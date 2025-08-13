Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: HOG, FDX, HEI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Harley-Davidson Inc (Symbol: HOG), where a total of 12,626 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.9% of HOG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $26 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025 , with 5,452 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 545,200 underlying shares of HOG. Below is a chart showing HOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:

FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) saw options trading volume of 9,072 contracts, representing approximately 907,200 underlying shares or approximately 47.6% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 1,533 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 153,300 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

And HEICO Corp (Symbol: HEI) options are showing a volume of 1,785 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 178,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.3% of HEI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 377,650 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $310 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 443 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 44,300 underlying shares of HEI. Below is a chart showing HEI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for HOG options, FDX options, or HEI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

