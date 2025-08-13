Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: HOG, FDX, HEI

FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) saw options trading volume of 9,072 contracts, representing approximately 907,200 underlying shares or approximately 47.6% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 1,533 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 153,300 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:
And HEICO Corp (Symbol: HEI) options are showing a volume of 1,785 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 178,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.3% of HEI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 377,650 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $310 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 443 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 44,300 underlying shares of HEI. Below is a chart showing HEI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for HOG options, FDX options, or HEI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: PGX shares outstanding history
SEDG Price Target
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding ITUB
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.