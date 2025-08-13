Markets
HOG

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: HOG, FDX, HEI

August 13, 2025 — 03:38 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Harley-Davidson Inc (Symbol: HOG), where a total of 12,626 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.9% of HOG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $26 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 5,452 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 545,200 underlying shares of HOG. Below is a chart showing HOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) saw options trading volume of 9,072 contracts, representing approximately 907,200 underlying shares or approximately 47.6% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 1,533 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 153,300 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And HEICO Corp (Symbol: HEI) options are showing a volume of 1,785 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 178,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.3% of HEI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 377,650 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $310 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 443 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 44,300 underlying shares of HEI. Below is a chart showing HEI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for HOG options, FDX options, or HEI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 PGX shares outstanding history
 SEDG Price Target
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding ITUB

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
PGX shares outstanding history-> SEDG Price Target-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding ITUB-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

HOG
FDX
HEI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.