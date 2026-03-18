Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: HD, DHT, ATEX

DHT Holdings Inc (Symbol: DHT) saw options trading volume of 54,953 contracts, representing approximately 5.5 million underlying shares or approximately 80.3% of DHT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $19 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 33,493 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares of DHT. Below is a chart showing DHT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:
And Anterix Inc (Symbol: ATEX) saw options trading volume of 3,200 contracts, representing approximately 320,000 underlying shares or approximately 77.1% of ATEX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 414,895 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 1,944 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 194,400 underlying shares of ATEX. Below is a chart showing ATEX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for HD options, DHT options, or ATEX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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