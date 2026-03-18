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Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: HD, DHT, ATEX

March 18, 2026 — 03:23 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD), where a total of 32,850 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 82.5% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $370 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 6,779 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 677,900 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $370 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

DHT Holdings Inc (Symbol: DHT) saw options trading volume of 54,953 contracts, representing approximately 5.5 million underlying shares or approximately 80.3% of DHT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $19 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 33,493 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares of DHT. Below is a chart showing DHT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Anterix Inc (Symbol: ATEX) saw options trading volume of 3,200 contracts, representing approximately 320,000 underlying shares or approximately 77.1% of ATEX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 414,895 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 1,944 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 194,400 underlying shares of ATEX. Below is a chart showing ATEX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for HD options, DHT options, or ATEX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Top Nasdaq 100 Stocks
 Funds Holding OKUR
 10 Dow Components Hedge Funds Are Selling

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Top Nasdaq 100 Stocks-> Funds Holding OKUR-> 10 Dow Components Hedge Funds Are Selling-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

HD
DHT
ATEX

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