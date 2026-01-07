Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: HAYW, CELH, GTES

Celsius Holdings Inc (Symbol: CELH) options are showing a volume of 34,690 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76.5% of CELH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 7,192 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 719,200 underlying shares of CELH. Below is a chart showing CELH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Gates Industrial Corp PLC (Symbol: GTES) options are showing a volume of 14,642 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75.3% of GTES's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 8,502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 850,200 underlying shares of GTES. Below is a chart showing GTES's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:
