Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: HAYW, CELH, GTES

January 07, 2026 — 03:39 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Hayward Holdings Inc (Symbol: HAYW), where a total volume of 11,052 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 77.4% of HAYW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 6,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 600,200 underlying shares of HAYW. Below is a chart showing HAYW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

Celsius Holdings Inc (Symbol: CELH) options are showing a volume of 34,690 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76.5% of CELH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 7,192 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 719,200 underlying shares of CELH. Below is a chart showing CELH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Gates Industrial Corp PLC (Symbol: GTES) options are showing a volume of 14,642 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75.3% of GTES's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 8,502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 850,200 underlying shares of GTES. Below is a chart showing GTES's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for HAYW options, CELH options, or GTES options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

