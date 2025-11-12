Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GSAT, DKS, V

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Globalstar Inc (Symbol: GSAT), where a total volume of 7,222 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 722,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49% of GSAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026 , with 1,030 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,000 underlying shares of GSAT. Below is a chart showing GSAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc (Symbol: DKS) options are showing a volume of 4,097 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 409,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46% of DKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 889,865 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $225 strike call option expiring November 14, 2025, with 1,146 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 114,600 underlying shares of DKS. Below is a chart showing DKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $225 strike highlighted in orange:

And Visa Inc (Symbol: V) options are showing a volume of 26,345 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.5% of V's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $342.50 strike call option expiring November 14, 2025, with 2,396 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 239,600 underlying shares of V. Below is a chart showing V's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $342.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GSAT options, DKS options, or V options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

