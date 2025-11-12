Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GSAT, DKS, V

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc (Symbol: DKS) options are showing a volume of 4,097 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 409,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46% of DKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 889,865 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $225 strike call option expiring November 14, 2025, with 1,146 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 114,600 underlying shares of DKS. Below is a chart showing DKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $225 strike highlighted in orange:
And Visa Inc (Symbol: V) options are showing a volume of 26,345 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.5% of V's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $342.50 strike call option expiring November 14, 2025, with 2,396 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 239,600 underlying shares of V. Below is a chart showing V's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $342.50 strike highlighted in orange:
